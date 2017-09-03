Robbers target ex-boxer Alex Arthur’s Edinburgh home

Have your say

A former boxing world champion had his plush Edinburgh home targeted in a robbery bid.

Alex Arthur said the would-be thieves “wouldn’t have left in one piece” if he had been around at the time of the apparent robbery.

It is thought a gang tried to get access to his home, in a gated community in Newington, by breaking into a nearby flat.

The 39-year-old said: “Had I been home when they came round, they wouldn’t be leaving in one piece.

“I’m sure they’d have got a bit of a fright. They’d be better facing a couple of rottweilers.”

It is believed a gate stopped the gang getting into his £500,000 home.

Police are investigating a series of break-ins in the area. “Inquiries are ongoing,” they said.

Arthur had a successful boxing career, including winning the WBO super-featherweight title, before retiring in 2013.