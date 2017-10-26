Teenager dies after car crash on A82 near Lochaber

A 17-year-old has died in the Highlands after his car left the road on the A82 near Letterfinlay in Lochaber

The collision was reported to police at around 11.30 this morning, a statement confirmed, with the teenager being pronounced dead at the scene, between Letterfinlay and Invergloy, north of Spean Bridge.

The man was the only person involved in the crash as the sole occupant of his blue Audi A3, and no other vehicles were believed to have been involved.

The stretch of road has since been re-opened.

Sergeant Alan Henderson said: “Our thoughts are with the young man’s family and friends at this sad time.

“I would urge anyone who witnessed this collision or who has information which could help us to establish the circumstances to contact us.

“Please call police on 101, quoting reference NP9811/17, with any information which could prove helpful.”