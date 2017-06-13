Harbour upgrade helps Lerwick attract record cruise visitors

SHETLAND is set to welcome a record number of cruise ship tourists this season after a multi-million pound upgrade of Lerwick’s harbour.

The first ship, the Viking Star, was the first to use a new £16.5million multi-purpose jetty at Holmsgarth North, completed in late 2016.

Larger ships, carrying more passengers, can now berth at the pier.

The port is currently expecting almost 62,000 passengers this season, up 22% on 2016, with an increase of 18.2% in the gross tonnage of shipping to 2,591,975 – both new records.

READ MORE: Shetland set for a record-breaking cruise ship season

And early bookings for 2018 are the highest ever.

Three new records are expected next year, with 90 ships currently booked – and more expected.

There is an estimated 96,000 passengers so far, on board massive cruise ships with a total of 4,132,710 gross tonnage of shipping, with the increase influenced by more bookings by larger capacity vessels.

There are 10 maiden calls booked to date.

Although the number of ships due this summer is expected to be 76, three fewer than last year, they are larger vessels with more passengers.

Lerwick Harbour is providing additional facilities for the cruise industry.

The outside arm of the £16.5m jetty will be used initially for vessels up to 230 metres in length and Viking ships will be among a number to use Holmsgarth North this summer.

Lerwick Port Authority has commissioned a new unit to be used at the location to provide a focal meet-and-greet station and as an information point for visitors.

The towable unit will be a flexible asset to assist the welcoming team with their well-received service.

Victor Sandison, senior commercial executive for Lerwick Port Authority, said: “Holmsgarth North is significant addition to our capacity to welcome cruise ships alongside at a time when the port is attracting more passengers.”

The last cruise ship is set to call on 27 September by Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Jade on a transatlantic 11-day “In the Path of Vikings” cruise, arriving from London, en route to New York, via Reykjavik, Iceland.

READ MORE: Clip of ITV’s new drama reveals Nessie prank secrets

There will be maiden calls by nine vessels, including Cruise and Maritime Voyages’ new flagship, Columbus on 9 July.

Mr Sandison added: “Continuing growth in the international cruise industry, our record bookings and our positive approach to industry requirements, including expanded infrastructure, all augur well for the port and the Shetland tourism sector in the future.”

Continuing marketing by the Port Authority will include participation as a member of Cruise Scotland at Seatrade Europe in Hamburg, Germany from 6 to 8 September 2017.