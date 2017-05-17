Tony Roper unveils Rikki Fulton dedication at pets’ home

THE Scottish SPCA has opened a new £6 million extension of their Glasgow Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre, with a block being dedicated to comedian Rikki Fulton and his wife, Kate, both huge supporters to the charity.

Comedian Tony Roper carried out the ceremony in naming the brand new kennel block to the late Rikki and Kate Fulton.

Tony Roper, with Mac, opens the refurbished Glasgow rescue and re-homing centre dedicated to Rikki and Kate Fulton. Picture: Peter Devlin

Chief Superintendent Mike Flynn said, “We are indebted to Rikki and Kate Fulton for all their support over the years.

“The development of our centre in Glasgow was made possible in part by a hugely generous legacy donation left to the centre by both Rikki and Kate.

“We had limited space available on which to build so developed an innovative solution with our two tiered kennel blocks. They are the first of their kind in Scotland and increased our kennel spaces from 99 to 150.

Rikki Fulton as Macphail, the mate of the Vital Spark puffer, filming The Tales of Para Handy TV series in March 1993.

“Dedicating one of these blocks to Rikki and Kate felt like a fitting tribute for all of their support.”

Tony Roper said, “I’m delighted to be invited along to unveil the dedication for Rikki and Kate. They both passionately supported Glasgow Dog and Cat Home, and really believed in the value of the Scottish SPCA.

“The extension here has allowed the charity to rescue and save the lives of even more animals and I know Rikki and Kate would be proud to see that their contribution helped make this all possible.”

The Scottish SPCA do not receive any government or lottery funding, and rely entirely on public donations. Anyone interested in leaving a legacy to the Scottish SPCA or fundraising should contact the fundraising team on 03000 999 999.