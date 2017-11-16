Take a look at the ’Avenue’ plans to redevelop Glasgow city centre

Work is set to start transform the appearance of Glasgow city centre with the ‘Avenues’ project.

The £1.8 million project will focus on seven bustling city centre roads - aiming to improve connectivity and introduce green measures and space for cyclists and pedestrians.

Civic Engineers has been awarded the contract to help deliver the development, which is part of the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region Deal.

The project will develop Argyle St West, Argyle Street East, St Enoch’s Square, the Underline, Sauchiehall Precint, Cathedral Street and North Hanover Street.

Founding director of Civic Enginners, Stephen O’Malley, said: “The Avenues project is an ambitious, forward thinking initiative which will transform the streetscapes of the city centre and how those who live, work and visit Glasgow experience them.

“We are proud to have been appointed to lead the team delivering the project.

“Our considerable experience, working alongside companies such as Urban Movement and Social Value Consultancy, means we have the experience to deliver public realm improvements that bring real economic, social and environmental benefits and ultimately help to deliver a healthier city centre for Glasgow.”

Work on the project is set to start this month and is planned to be completed in 2022.

Cllr Kenny McLean, city convener for neighbourhoods, housing and public realm at Glasgow City Council, said: “This project will play a key role in our plans for the further development of Glasgow city centre.

“The ‘Avenues’ will become an attractive feature for everyone who uses the area, whether for work, study, shopping, eating and dining, clubbing and theatre-going, or as a resident, and we look forward to working with partner organisations to deliver this project which will change the face of the city centre for the better.”