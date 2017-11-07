Phoney Amazon emails being used to scam shoppers

A scam that pretends emails are being sent by online retail giant Amazon is targeting shoppers across the UK.

Emails claiming to be from the digital firm are landing in inboxes.

Scammers are aiming to get hold of personal and financial information.

The approach looks particularly genuine, with the clever phony email designed to make it look like it was sent out by Amazon.

The company’s logo and their social media icons are all included, but the emails are fake.

Those who receive one of the emails can confirm it is illegitimate by looking at the ‘Amazon.com’ logo. All correspondence from Amazon in the UK states ‘Amazon.co.uk’.

Both fake emails being sent out explain that ‘Amazon’ can’t confirm the user’s identity, asking for details such as personal information or an address. The person is then asked to verify their information by clicking the link in the message.

Clicking the link will then take the user through to a third party website that could have malware that can compromise your device.

Action Fraud, the National Fraud and Cyber Crime Reporting Centre, has recently confirmed it had received several reports from victims who have been sent convincing looking emails claiming to be from Amazon across the UK.