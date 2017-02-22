On-the-run James Boyle arrested in Glasgow

A man who absconded from an open prison has been arrested by police.

James John Boyle, 24, was reported missing on February 8 after failing to return to HMP Castle Huntly near Dundee following a period of home leave.

The prisoner, who the public were warned not to approach, was arrested in the Glasgow area on Tuesday, police said.

Boyle will appear in court in due course.