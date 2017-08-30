May slams North Korea’s ‘reckless provocation’

Theresa May last night vowed to build international pressure on North Korea over its “reckless provocation” as she travelled to Japan for talks on the crisis.

The Prime Minister, who was “outraged” by the launch of a missile by Pyongyang which flew over Japan, said she would discuss the situation with her counterpart Shinzo Abe during the visit.

The missile is the latest in a series of test launches by Kim Jong Un’s regime but the trajectory over the Japanese island of Hokkaido increases the tensions in a region already on heightened alert.

US president Donald Trump said that “all options are on the table” in terms of a response to the latest launch.

As she prepared to fly to Japan, Mrs May said: “This action by North Korea is reckless provocation. These are illegal tests and we strongly condemn them.

“There will be an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council later this afternoon and we will continue to work with our international partners to put pressure on North Korea to stop these illegal tests.

“And of course, I will have the opportunity on my visit to Japan over the next few days to be discussing these issues with prime minister Abe.”

Asked whether she had any reservations about the trip to Japan following the missile launch, Mrs May said: “No. I’m absolutely clear that trip to Japan will go ahead.

“It gives me the opportunity to sit down with prime minister Abe over the next few days to discuss the action that North Korea has taken.”

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said the missile traveled around 1,677 miles and reached a maximum height of 341 miles as it flew over Hokkaido.

The distance and type of missile tested seemed designed to show that North Korea can back up a threat to target the US territory of Guam, while also establishing a potentially dangerous precedent that could see future missiles flying over Japan.

The launch over the territory of a close US ally sent a clear message of defiance as Washington and South Korea conduct war games nearby.

Mr Trump’s statement implies that military action remains an option in resolving the stand-off over North Korea’s development of nuclear weapons that could threaten America.

The US administration has in recent weeks been emphasising it wants to use economic and diplomatic pressure to achieve a negotiated solution.

Mr Trump and Mr Abe conferred by telephone over the latest missile test.

The White House said the leaders agreed that North Korea poses “a grave and growing direct threat” to the United States, Japan, South Korea and countries around the world.

“President Trump and prime minister Abe committed to increasing pressure on North Korea, and doing their utmost to convince the international community to do the same,” the White House said.

Mr Abe said in a statement that “Japan’s and the US positions are totally at one”.

North Korea’s latest test came weeks after the UN Security Council voted unanimously to impose tough new sanctions against the government in Pyongyang.