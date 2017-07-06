Julian Assange: G20 summit is ‘world’s most expensive disco’

Julian Assange has described the G20 summit as the world’s “most expensive disco” as he prepares to give an interview to an event close to where the world leaders are meeting.

The WikiLeaks founder will speak on Friday via a video link from the Ecuadorian Embassy in London, where he has been living for the past five years.

He said that given current geopolitical developments, the G20 would be more divided than ever.

“The G20 is the world’s most expensive disco and just as intellectually vapid.

“Holding onto power leaves no time for ideas, but power without ideas is as useless as ideas without power,” he said.

During Friday’s interview in Hamburg, Mr Assange said he would talk about cyber war and the “existential threat posed to humanity by digital super states”.

Also appearing at the Democracy in Europe event will be former Greek finance minister Yanis Varoufakis and philosopher Srecko Horvat.

Mr Assange firmly believes that if he leaves the embassy building, he will be extradited to the United States for questioning over the activities of WikiLeaks.

