Did teetotal Donald Trump drink wine at the UN?

Have your say

Given the first nine months of his administration, it’s not often President Donald Trump still has the ability to raise eyebrows with his actions.

But at UN lunch meeting, the did just that.

Known for his teetotalism, Trump became a talking point among the world’s media gathered in New York after he lead a toast to the ‘great, great potential’ of the United Nations.

• READ MORE: Donald Trump warns ‘Rocket Man’ Kim US can destroy North Korea

He appeared to take a sip of wine before passing the glass to an aide standing nearby.

He was also later spotted raising a glass to UN Secretary General Antonio Gutteres with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

US President Donald Trump raises his glass to a toast by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

US media speculated as to what it was that he was drinking, with NPR politics editor Domenico Montanaro tweeting: “Is That wine or Diet Coke for Trump?”.

• READ MORE: Cancel ‘racist’ Donald Trump state visit, Jo Swinson says

Others followed suit with Bloomberg White House correspondent Jennifer Jacobs cautiously calling it “maroon liquid.”

President Trump has repeatedly said he doesn’t drink after losing his older brother Fred to chronic alcoholism aged 41.

Mr Trump is reportedly known to break his no alcohol rule when taking communion at church.