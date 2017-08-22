Wood Group profits slide on Amec acquisition costs

Oil and gas services giant Wood Group today reported a sharp drop in half-year profits as it counted the cost of its deal to buy rival engineer Amec Foster Wheeler.

The Aberdeen-based group posted a profit of $6 million (£4.7m) for the six months to the end of June, down from $45m for the same period last year.

Earnings were hit by exceptional charges of $47.6m, including $25.2m of costs relating to the £2.2 billion takeover of Amec, which is due to complete by the end of this year.

When announcing the deal in March, Wood said it would result in “significant cost and revenue synergies” of at least £110m a year. The group employs 29,000 people, while Amec has 35,000 workers, and the new entity would be valued at about £5bn.

Wood chief executive Robin Watson said today’s results reflected mixed market conditions across its business, with the “challenging” North Sea environment offsetting a “robust” performance elsewhere.

He added: “Our full-year outlook is unchanged and we anticipate a stronger second-half performance. In June, shareholders overwhelmingly approved our offer for Amec Foster Wheeler, which will accelerate our strategy to create a global leader in project, engineering and technical services across a broad range of industrial sectors, the largest of which will be oil and gas.

“We remain on track to complete the transaction in the fourth quarter.”

Total revenues were down 11 per cent at $2.3bn, but Wood declared a 3 per cent rise in its interim dividend to 11.1 cents a share, to be paid on 28 September.

Today’s results come after Wood said it had won a five-year, multimillion-dollar contract at a US refinery.

The contract, awarded by Texas-based oil business Phillips 66, will see 175 Wood employees carry out maintenance work at the Sweeny refinery, where the group has provided services for more than 20 years.

