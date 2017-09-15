West Lothian pupil ‘slashed’ in school canteen

Have your say

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital following an incident with a knife at a Lothian school this morning.

Police said the 14-year-old boy suffered a serious facial injury at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the pupil was slashed at the school canteen.

READ MORE: Five attacks on classroom staff a day in Capital’s schools

A source from West Lothian Council said there were believed to have been 200 pupils in the canteen at the time.

The pupil has been taken to hospital with injuries that are not thought to be life threatening.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in West Lothian were called to St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn around 8.55am on Friday 15 September after a 14-year-old boy sustained a serious facial injury.

“He has been taken to St John’s Hospital for treatment and a teenage boy is currently detained by officers in connection with this.

“Enquiries into this incident are ongoing.”