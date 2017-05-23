What we know about Manchester suicide bomber Salman Abedi

Salman Abedi, the 22-year-old named as the suicide bomber behind Monday’s terror attack on Manchester Arena, was born in the city and is believed to be of Libyan descent.

Abedi was registered as living at Elsmore Road in the city as recently as last year - where police raided a downstairs red-bricked semi-detached property on Tuesday as they hunted those thought to be behind the blast.

Neighbours recalled an abrasive, tall, skinny young man who was little known in the neighbourhood, and often seen in traditional Islamic clothing.

It was unclear whether he lived alone at the address, where a flag - possibly Palestinian - was occasionally seen flying from an upstairs window.

Neighbours said the young man had many visitors, one man dropping by regularly to pick him up in a Toyota Yaris.

Abedi is thought to have been of Libyan origin and born in Manchester.

He is thought to have lived at a number of addresses in the area, including one in Wilbraham Road, where plain clothes police made an arrest on Tuesday.

Abedi is registered as having lived with his mother Samia Tabbal, father Ramadan Abedi and a brother, Ismail Abedi, who was born in Westminster in 1993.

A childhood friend of Ismail, who asked not to be named, described Salman as “normal” and said his family were known to the Libyan community in the city.

He said: “Ismail’s brother was kind of like a normal guy. I’ve never chilled with his brother. I know his name is Salman and I say ‘hi’ to him and talk to him.

“He was always friendly, nothing to suggest (he was violent). He was normal, to be honest.”

According to the man, Ismail teaches Arabic classes at a mosque in the area, which his father was also said to visit.

Abedi was a student at Salford University.

Dr Sam Grogan, the university’s Pro-Vice Chancellor Student Experience, said: “All at the University of Salford are shocked and saddened by the events of last night. Our thoughts are with all those involved, their families and their friends.

“We have provided, and continue to provide, support to all students and staff who have been affected.”

He also said that in an “unrelated incident” there was an evacuation of three buildings at the university “as a precautionary measure for a short period of time earlier this evening”.