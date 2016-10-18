Kate Hoey faces Hilary Benn to lead Brexit watchdog

Pro-Leave Labour MP Kate Hoey is to run off against former shadow foreign secretary Hilary Benn to lead the Commons watchdog on Brexit.

Ms Hoey and Mr Benn - who was sacked by Jeremy Corbyn for disloyalty - have been nominated to chair the Exiting the EU Committee, one of two vacant select committee chairs allocated to Labour.

Leading Labour moderates Yvette Cooper, Chuka Umunna and Caroline Flint along with veteran leftwinger Paul Flynn will contest the chair of the influential Home Affairs Committee - Labour’s other allocated committee.

On the Conservative side, former sports minister Helen Grant is standing to chair the Culture, Media and Sport Committee against the committee’s current acting chair, Damian Collins.

Tories Victoria Borwick, Stephen Metcalfe, Dan Poulter, Derek Thomas and Matt Warman are contesting the Science and Technology Committee.

Angus MacNeil is the only nominee for the SNP’s allocated committee - International Trade.

Elections for the four contested positions will be held in the Commons on Wednesday with the results to be announced in the chamber.

