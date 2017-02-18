Two people killed and baby injured in accidents

Two people have died and a baby has been injured in two separate collisions.

A 23-year-old woman died following a one-vehicle crash on the A92 near Inverbervie, Aberdeenshire, at around 11am.

A 13-month-old baby who was in the vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

The road was closed while police carried out investigations.

In a separate incident a man died in a crash involving two cars and a lorry.

The collision happened on the A1 near Eyemouth in the Borders at around 12.40am on Saturday.

Police said it involved two cars and a heavy goods vehicle, with a man in one of the cars dying at the scene.

Part of the road was closed while officers investigated the scene and an appeal has been made for any witnesses.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian has died after being knocked down in John o’ Groats in Caithness.

The collision happened on the A836 near the Seaview Hotel and junction with A99 at around 11.40pm on Friday.

A man in his 30s was struck by a car and died at the scene as a result of his injuries, police said.

The road was closed until 7.45am on Saturday morning to allow a full collision investigation to take place.

A police spokesman said: “As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anyone walking on or near the road between the A99 junction and Newton in the hour leading up to the collision.

“Anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information and hasn’t already been in touch with officers is urged to contact police on 101.

“Officers are liaising with the man’s next of kin and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”