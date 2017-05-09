Scott Reid: Tax shake-up risks motor industry crash

Few people doubted car sales would stall last month after a bumper number of new motors were driven out of showrooms in March. In the event, the April numbers were truly dire.

Across the UK, there was a near-20 per cent year-on-year slump in registrations, with Scotland suffering a 17.5 per cent decline. Industry leaders put a brave face on the outcome, pointing out that sales remain modestly up in the year to date, and forecasting some stability as the remainder of the year pans out.

New VED rates are not only complex but financially crippling for many new car buyers

• READ MORE: New car market goes into reverse ahead of tax changes

I fear that may prove a wildly optimistic projection. The seismic shake-up of vehicle excise duty (VED) – car tax to you and me – that kicked in on 1 April may only just be starting to sink in with both the car-buying public and the motor trade.

Introduced by the Treasury as a means to plug a tax tank shortfall that was threatening to read empty as more and more vehicles fell outside the previous banding regime, the new VED rates are not only complex but financially crippling for many new car buyers.

Own an innovative start-up? Find out how to win £5,000 for your business

Of particular concern is the supplementary rate for cars with a list price of more than £40,000. Labelled a “luxury” car tax, it will see anyone purchasing a diesel or petrol vehicle above that figure being stung to the tune of £450 a year, for five years, on top of whatever first-year regular tax rate applies and a subsequent £140-a-year charge.

And while pure-electric motors escape the standard annual rate entirely, that £40,000 additional tax-take still applies, albeit at a lower £310 rate for five years.

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland

Some will argue that if you can afford to drop that sort of cash on a shiny new set of wheels then you can afford the tax rates. Perhaps so, but it still acts as a huge disincentive to sign on the dotted line. Besides, the majority of those Audi, BMWs, Mercs and Jaguars are not purchased outright but on a lease or personal contract plan, typically at under £400 a month. Suddenly an annual car tax bill running into several hundred pounds for at least the duration of the finance period looks a tad onerous. Meanwhile, millions of older vehicles – luxury or otherwise – are cruising around, spewing out filth and costing relative peanuts in VED.

While a U-turn may not be a viable option, a rapid rethink of the new VED structure is required before irreversible damage is caused to the motor industry.

Click here to ‘Like’ The Scotsman Business on Facebook