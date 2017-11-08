ScotRail's delayed new trains now due for February launch

ScotRail's delayed new fleet of electric trains are now expected to enter service on the main Edinburgh-Glasgow line from February, managing director Alex Hynes told MSPs today.

However, he said the date was not guaranteed because of the complexity of the testing process.

ScotRail unveiled the interiors of the new trains yesterday. Picture: ScotRail

The Japanese-designed Hitachi Class 385 trains were due to have been introduced on the route this autumn.

They have been delayed by problems with electrifying the line and building the trains at a Hitachi factory in County Durham.

Mr Hynes said the other electric trains would start running on the line from next month as planned - although it is a year later than scheduled.

Spare Class 380 trains - which operate on lines such as Ayr and North Berwick - will take over some peak-hour services from early December.