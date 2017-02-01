Ryanair to launch Madrid and Krakow flights from Glasgow

New routes from Glasgow to Madrid and Krakow will be launched in October, Ryanair announced today.

The services to the Spanish capital will operate four days a week, and twice a week to the Polish city.

The Madrid flights will mark the resumption of the route which Air Nostrum axed five years ago.

Krakow will be Glasgow's ninth Polish route.

Glasgow Airport managing director said: “This is extremely welcome news from Ryanair which has continued to respond to demand since the launch of its Glasgow base in 2014.

"Madrid and Krakow are two of Europe’s most popular city-break destinations and both routes have huge potential to generate significant in-bound tourism for Glasgow and Scotland.

"Madrid and Glasgow enjoy strong economic ties, with companies such as Santander, Gamesa and Scottish Power all having headquarters in Glasgow, so there will undoubtedly be strong demand for this service from within the business community."