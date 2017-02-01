Ryanair to launch Glasgow-Madrid flights

Flights between Glasgow and Madrid will be launched this autumn, Ryanair has announced.

The services will operate four days a week to Madrid Barajas airport.

Ryanair spokesman Kenny Jacobs said: "We are pleased to introduce our largest winter calendar for Madrid airport, which includes three new routes to Bari, Glasgow and Prague, and eight new connections winter for a total of 52 routes.

“These new routes will go on sale in February as we continue to grow our Madrid traffic, tourism and jobs, underlining our commitment to Spain.”

The budget airline has also announced new flights from Israel, but plans for trans-Atlantic flights have been shelved.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary had been mulling over the possibility of flights to North America, but plans were put on hold last year.

And a shortage of available aircraft appears to have scuppered the plans entirely.

Mr O’Leary told Handelsblatt that the firm ‘no longer have plans to do trans-Atlantic.’

He added: “Long haul is gone off. At the moment there are no aircraft available. Even if you could find an aircraft, there are none available for the next four years.”