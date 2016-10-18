Forth Ports highlights Rosyth investment benefits

The benefits of a major investment in the Port of Rosyth on the back of the construction of the Queensferry Crossing were highlighted during a visit by board members – led by chairman Lord Smith of Kelvin – from owner Forth Ports yesterday.

Improved warehousing and security systems at the port is expected to lead to an increase in business for Rosyth, which has served as the marine hub for the construction of the crossing due to open next year.

