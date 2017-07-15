Edinburgh Airport drop-off charges most expensive in Scotland

Holidaymakers at Edinburgh Airport face the most expensive drop-off charges in the country with skyrocketing prices forcing some to fork out as much as £5 for a 15-minute stay.

Capital commuters can also expect to pay more than £100 for a two-week berth in the airport car park.

Edinburgh’s 33p-per-minute rate for a 15-minute drop off is a pound higher than Glasgow Airport, more than twice as expensive as Aberdeen and over three times higher than Prestwick, according to new figures released by insurance provider Admiral.

The charges rank Edinburgh as more expensive than London Heathrow, Manchester and Newcastle when compared to the rest of the UK.

Central Taxis chairman Tony Kenmuir admitted it was “no surprise” to hear Edinburgh was amongst the most expensive, citing previous sudden leaps in cost.

He said: “It’s not news to us that Edinburgh Airport is the most expensive in Scotland, our charges have been increased several times without any notice or consultation.

“The argument the airport always use is there’s a free park and ride and we’re welcome to drop passengers there, but what they forget is that is a mile from the airport, so we’re leaving them in the middle of nowhere with another bus journey to go until they get to the terminal.”

Local councillor Graham Hutchison added: “If it was a case of levying commuters who use the airport as a way to improve services, then personally I wouldn’t have a problem with it, but if it is charging for the sake of charging then obviously something has to be done to readdress that.

Glasgow airport was the second most expensive, charging customers £4 for a 15-minute drop off, with Aberdeen half that at just £2. Prestwick was the the cheapest in Scotland according to the figures, coming in at just £1.50.

Edinburgh ranked joint fourth-highest in the UK overall, with only London Stansted (£8.50), Luton (£8.00) and Doncaster (£6.00) more expensive.

No Scottish airports allow free drop-offs outside the terminal, however six in England, including London City and Manchester offer it with no charge.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Airport said: “Our drop off area works for passengers by reducing waiting times, ensuring an efficient pick-up and drop-off experience.

”We continue to invest millions of pounds in facilities at the airport.”