Rumour Mill: | Frank de Boer ‘hasn’t ruled out’ Rangers | Everton considered Dembele bid | Rangers ‘embarrassed’ by win record

Frank de Boer has said he has not ruled out the Rangers job if he were to be approached, Everton are keen to make a bid for Celtic hitman Moussa Dembele, and coudl Niall McGinn be set for a move to Tynecastle?

Frank de Boer plays down Rangers link

Everton considered a bid for Celtic striker Moussa Dembele

Former Rangers defender Frank de Boer has confirmed the club have not approached him regarding the vacant manager’s job – but has said that he would not rule out a possible return to his old club. He told Dutch media “As a player, I played for a while (at Rangers) and the atmosphere was fantastic, you never know if I will go back, we have to look at the possibilities, but they have not contacted me yet”

Everton considered Demebele move

The scout who lured Moussa Dembele to Celtic has revealed that Everton asked his advice on the striker after selling Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United. It is understood the club had considered a £30 million bid and had been advised to sign the now-Celtic striker. Before being sacked as Everton boss last month, Ronald Koeman blamed a ‘crazy’ market for the failure to sign a replacement for Lukaku. Dembele scored a 12-minute hat-trick for France under-21s during the international break. (Daily Mail)

Hearts keen on McGinn

Craig Levein has confirmed that former Aberdeen winger Niall McGinn is on Hearts’ radar. The Tynecastle manager wants to sign up to five new players in January, but the signing depends on how many he can sell on. (Scotsman)

Jack at right-back for Scotland?

Graeme Murty believes Ryan Jack is the ideal player to solve Scotland’s right back ‘problem’ and that he can continue to star at right back for Scotland. He said: “We think he’s an international class footballer. He needs to go and believe that for himself – that he can go and represent himself to that standard on a daily basis. It says a lot about his tactical acumen that he could play at right back. He takes things on board really well. He’s a good technician. He deals with the ball really well. He’s a guy you can trust. (Evening Times)

Rangers ‘embarrassed’ by failing to win three games in a row

Rangers midfielder Josh Windass admits the players are too embarrassed to discuss their failure to win 3 games in a row. He said: “It’s a bit weird that we are even trying to win three games in a row, to be honest. “We have never really spoken about winning three games in a row. It’s a bit more embarrassing that we’ve not won three games in a row than talking about it. (Scotsman)

World Cup ‘driving’ Dembele - Rodgers

Brendan Rodgers has stated that next year’s World Cup in Russia will drive on Moussa Dembele to greatness. He said: “Moussa is now up to speed in his fitness. He’s scoring goals for his club and got a great hat-trick for the France Under-21s. The only thing is that there is a group of really talented players in front of him in the France squad at the moment. But if he keeps knocking on the door, you never know, it may open for him.”

D-Day for main stand at Tynecastle

Edinburgh council safety officers will decide today whether Tynecastle Park can host Hearts’ Ladbrokes Premiership match against Partick Thistle tomorrow. Council inspectors will assess the ground’s new £12 million main stand again at 12 this afternoon after failing to award a safety certificate yesterday. (Edinburgh Evening News)