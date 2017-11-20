Richard Leonard: ‘I would support England over Scotland’

Have your say

The English-born leader of Scottish Labour says he will be supporting England when they next play Scotland.

The former trade union organiser became the ninth Scottish Labour leader since devolution after comfortably defeating Anas Sarwar in a hard-fought battle for the Scottish Labour leadership.

Asked on Radio 5live, whether he supported Scotland or England in the football and rugby, Leonard responded:

“If it’s England vs Scotland, I do support England. Every other game I’ll support either Scotland or England. I’m not going to try and make up something, that’s the honest truth.”

More to follow >>