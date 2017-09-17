Queen on the hunt for a new cleaner in Edinburgh

Have your say

The Queen is on the hunt for a new cleaner in Edinburgh.

The £17,576-a-year housekeeping assistant would work at Holyrood Palace.

The job advert, advertised on the monarchy’s website reads: “It’s the community spirit and it’s collaborating to deliver extraordinary service.

“This is what makes working for the royal household so different.”

“You’ll work in all different types of rooms at the palace, public facing and behind the scenes, including the visitor route, all public areas, staff offices and state rooms, ensuring that they are represented to their best for colleagues, visitors and the royal family.”