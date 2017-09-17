Poll: Support for independence sees boost to 46%

Have your say

Support for Scottish independence has gained ground over the summer, a new poll suggests.

A new poll for Survation indicates support for independence has climbed 3 points to 46 per cent since June.

It was carried out after Nicola Sturgeon published her Plan for Government earlier this month.

The poll also suggested support for the SNP was down, with a pro-independence majority at Holyrood set to disappear at the next election in 2021.

Voting intentions for the SNP slumped by 4.5 per cent on the constituency vote and 11 per cent on the regional list vote.

Scottish Labour looked set to make a recovery, regaining its place as the second largest party in Scotland with an increase of 2 per cent on the constituency vote and 6 per cent on the regional vote. The party would be projected to win 30 seats leapfrogging the Scottish Conservatives.

1,016 Scots took part in the poll.