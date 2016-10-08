Warning over hidden ‘shadeist’ abuse of Scots minorities

Scots minorities are being hit by a surge in “hidden” racism, known as “colourism” or “shadeism”, sparking calls for the Scottish Government to treat it like bullying.

Theatre and film student Wacera Kamonji says many Scots are aware of anti-discrimination laws but are oblivious to the #teamlightskin or #teamdarkskin prejudices on social media, which sees those with lighter skin valued more highly by some within ethnic communities.

Kamonji, 19, who was born in Kenya and came to Scotland aged ten, is publicising the “insidious” issue after being one of five young people chosen to curate films for the 11th Africa in Motion: Scotland African Film Festival, which runs from 28 October to 6 November, during Black History Month 2016.

The festival’s films range from the UK premiere of the sci-fi film Naked Reality by Cameroonian director Jean-Pierre Bekolo to Makibefo, an adaptation of Macbeth filmed in Madagascar.

Kamonji, a second-year student at Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh, whose events are being held at the city’s Biscuit Factory on 2 November, said: “Colourism is something hidden away and not often talked about when it comes to black history. But with social media such as Instagram it has a huge platform.

“There are discussions at #teamlightskin and #teamdarkskin about what team you should be on, which is ludicrous that people are willing to categorise themselves. It creates divisions, and a beautiful dark-skinned girl seeing that is going to feel bad and humiliated and also very confused.

“Younger and younger people are having more access to social media and getting the message “white is right” – the lighter you are, the more you are prone to success. Colonialism and slavery ramped it up, with the darker the skin the more likely you were to be working in the fields, while those with lighter skins would be in the master’s house.”

Kamonji cited the recent example of Brazilian carnival queen Nayara Justino, who claimed she was dethroned for being “too black”.

Kamonji said she wants the Scottish Government to include colourism in the school curriculum, as they would with anti-bullying programmes.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “All schools and local authorities should have anti-bullying policies in place. We will publish an updated anti-bullying strategy to ensure that bullying of all kinds, including prejudice-based, is recorded accurately and monitored effectively. Better recording and monitoring of bullying will ensure policies are tailored to local circumstances and help improve their effectiveness.

“This will continue to be supported by Respectme, Scotland’s anti-bullying service.”