Third of landlords think Brexit will negatively impact tenants

More than a third of landlords (35 per cent) think that Britain’s withdrawal from the EU will harm their ability to attract tenants, according to a survey by the National Landlords Association (NLA).

The impact was expected to be strongest in central London, where 55% of landlords predicted a negative impact, outer London (46 per cent) and Scotland (39 per cent), while the lowest level of concern was registered in the North East (22 per cent) and Yorkshire and Humberside (24 per cent).

Just 5 per cent of landlords forecast that Brexit would have a positive impact on their business, while 39 per cent said it would make little difference.

NLA representative Richard Blanco said: “These findings clearly show that a significant proportion of landlords are concerned about what Brexit will mean for their lettings business.”

• READ MORE: SNP accuse Tory government of presiding over ‘dog’s Brexit’

The NLA interviewed 777 landlords around the country in the second quarter of 2016.

The regional breakdown of responses showed the highest expectations of a positive impact were in the East Midlands (14 per cent positive, 35 per cent negative), followed by Yorkshire and Humberside (12 per cent, 24 per cent), Wales (9 per cent, 33 per cent), the North West (8 per cent, 34 per cent), and East England (7 per cent, 34 per cent).

Lowest expectations of a positive impact from Brexit came among landlords in central London (2 per cent positive, 55 per cent negative), outer London (3 per cent, 46 per cent), Scotland (4 per cent, 39 per cent), West Midlands (4 per cent, 28 per cent), the North East (5 per cent, 22 per cent), the South East (6 per cent, 38 per cent) and the South West (6 per cent, 33 per cent).

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY