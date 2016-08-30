No Commons vote, second referendum or early election on road to Brexit

Theresa May has signalled she will drive through Brexit, with Downing Street ruling out an early general election, a second EU referendum, or a parliamentary vote on triggering Article 50.

A spokesman for Number 10 said parliament will be given “a say” on the process for the UK’s departure from the European Union, but insisted there was “no legal obligation” for the Prime Minister to consult Parliament before starting the formal process to leave the bloc.

His comments left open the possibility that Mrs May will launch the negotiations without seeking MPs’ approval, and will later give them an opportunity to express their views in a debate without a vote.

The spokesman also confirmed that Mrs May will not hold a second Brexit referendum on the outcome of the Article 50 negotiations and will not call an early general election to seek voters’ approval of the eventual deal, as Labour leadership candidate Owen Smith has demanded.

A legal bid to prevent the Government from triggering Article 50 without the prior authorisation of Parliament is due to be heard in the High Court in October.

The Number 10 spokesman told reporters: “There is no legal obligation to consult Parliament before triggering Article 50 - that position has been well set out since the decision to leave the EU was taken by the British people.

“We have been very clear, Parliament will have its say. Triggering Article 50 won’t happen before the end of the year. At the moment, the work is full speed ahead on establishing a UK-wide approach to Brexit and setting out a clear set of objectives for negotiations going forward.

“Parliament will have a say on Article 50 and the relationship of Britain going forward as it exits the EU or starts the process of exiting the EU... When Parliament will have a say will be something that will be resolved over the coming months.

“Parliament will be involved, it will have a say, opinions will be aired, but I would just say that the referendum bill was passed by a majority of six to one in the Commons and that that PM has been clear that the will of the people who voted to leave the EU must be respected.”

Mr Smith has said he will seek to block the deployment of Article 50 unless the Government offers a second referendum or confirms it will call a general election to approve its final Brexit deal.

But the Number 10 spokesman said Mr Smith was “not the leader of the Labour Party”, adding: “The PM has been clear there will be no second referendum. I think the PM has been clear there will be no general election either. That position has been well set out.”

The spokesman added: “The PM has been absolutely clear on this on numerous occasions. Brexit does mean Brexit. The will of the people must be respected and it must be implemented.

“The Prime Minister has also been clear that there must be no attempts for us to remain inside the EU, no attempts to rejoin it through a back-door mechanism and no second referendum.”

Senior ministers are to discuss plans for Brexit with Mrs May at a Cabinet meeting at her country retreat Chequers on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister has charged her top team with setting out the opportunities that leaving the European Union will create in each of their portfolios.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY