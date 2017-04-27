FMQs: Nicola Sturgeon slammed over teaching vacancies

Nicola Sturgeon came under fire today after "internal documents" warned it may take three years to fill the 700 teaching vacancies in Scotland's schools.

Labour Kezia Dugdale today said teachers are "crying out for help" and accused the SNP leader of neglecting grassroots issues in Scotland while pursuing a "divisive" referendum.

Ms Sturgeon today insisted that education is her "top priority" as she addressed MSPs at First Minister's Questions, but she was met with howls of derision from opposition MSPs who believe a second referendum is her main goal.

Ms Dugdale today said the SNP had cut £170 million from local services.

The Labour leader said; "If education was her top priority then she would be listening to the teachers across Scotland who are crying out for help."

Ms Dugdale went onto red out an email which had been circulated to parents Blackhall Primary School in Edinburgh.

"The email said `As you may be aware there's currently a national shortage of teachers. This is making it challenging for headteachers around the country who are trying to fill vacant posts or indeed cover classes."

Ms Dugdale told MSPs there are 700 teacher vacancies in Scotland, including 400 in secondary schools, where pupils will begin exams in just a few days.

And she added: "I can reveal today that the Government's own internal documents admit that it could take up to three years to fill these vacancies - three years for thew Government to ensure there are enough teachers to educate our children, three years to clean up the mess the SNP have been making for the past ten, three years to give our young people a fair chance in life.

"But we know that Nicola Sturgeon will spend the next three years campaigning for independence and trying to force another divisive referendum."

Ms Sturgeon admitted there was a "challenge" in recruiting new teachers, but said Scotland is not unique.

She added: "We're making resources available to train an additional 371 teachers. It's why the general teaching council right now has a number of initiatives underway to encourage people back into teaching.

"These are the actions we are taking to tackle what is a problem and a challenge for many countries and we're doing that of course in conjunction with our national improvement framework, with our Attainment Fund, putting extra resources into the hands of head teachers.

"Or commitment to raising attainment and closing that attainment gap is absolute and we will get on with the hard work of doing it - leaving Labour as usual carping in the sidelines."