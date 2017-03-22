Nicola Sturgeon: ‘We feel sense of solidarity with London’

The First Minister has said Scotland feels a sense of solidarity with the people of London following the Westminster terror attack.

Nicola Sturgeon was speaking after the Scottish Parliament suspended a debate on indyref2 in light of the attacks.

She said: “My thoughts, as I’m sure the thoughts of everybody in Scotland tonight, are with people caught up in this dreadful event.

“My condolences in particular go to those who’ve lost loved ones.

“My thoughts are with those who’ve sustained injuries and we all feel a sense of solidarity with the people of London tonight.”

She stressed that there was no intelligence of any risk to Scotland.

Earlier, she said: “Following the incident the Scottish Government has been liaising closely with Police Scotland and the Cabinet Secretary for Justice has been briefed by the Chief Constable.

“This afternoon our officials held a Scottish Government resilience (SGoRR) meeting with Police Scotland, to ensure that any potential implications for Scotland are considered and I will convene a Ministerial SGoRR meeting later this evening.

“We have been in regular dialogue with the Parliament and I fully support the decision of the Presiding Officer to suspend proceedings this afternoon. It should be made clear, however, that this was not because of any specific threat to the parliament or to Scotland

“We are liaising with our counterparts in the UK Government and the Scottish Government stands ready to support in any way we can.”