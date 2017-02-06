International rally for Scottish independence held at the Hague

The first international rally in support of Scottish independence will be held at the Hague in the Netherlands in April.

The Netherlands for Scottish Independence Group is organising the march, with members of the Germans for Scottish Independence group also expected to attend.

Like other groups in the Yes movement we are currently reorganising ourselves in order to be ready to do whatever we can to help Scotland. Colin MacPherson, member of the Germans for Scottish Independence Group

Scottish speakers and musicians invited to attend include James Scott of the Scottish Resistance, SNP and CND member Gwen Sinclair, SNP member Gregg Brain and musician Kevin Gore.

Raimond Dijkstra, founder of the Netherlands for Scottish Independence Group, said: “I have been interested in Scotland and its history my entire life.

“About seven or eight years ago, I visited for the first time with my dad. And the interest turned into a love for the greatest country on earth. Then I started being active online in creating pro-independence artwork right before the 2014 referendum.

“After the result, I felt gutted and felt the need to do something more. And having being politically active here in the Netherlands, I joined the SNP and have been a member ever since.”

The Netherlands march will include a “fair number of Scots” he said. “We will have a march through the Hague with a rally at the end. If we get a couple of hundred people I will be happy but hopefully we will hit the 1,000 mark. I don’t think it will be as big as the one in Glasgow last year, but it is the first international one in the Netherlands.”

Colin MacPherson, a member of the Germans for Scottish Independence Group, said: “Our members come from all walks of life, Scots and Germans living in Germany, Scots and Germans living in Scotland. Like other groups in the Yes movement we are currently reorganising ourselves in order to be ready to do whatever we can to help Scotland on its road to independence.”