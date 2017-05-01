Richard Branson: Hard Brexit could warrant second referendum

Sir Richard Branson has said a hard Brexit would be a “disaster” for the UK and could warrant a second referendum.

The tycoon claimed it was “important that people have a second chance” if “the facts change or once the facts are known”, following negotiations to leave the EU.

He said: “The people voted for the government to come out of Europe based on £350 million more going into the NHS, and a whole lot of things they were promised.

“Let’s see if these promises come true in a year or two years’ time – and if those promises are not on the table and in fact the country is really suffering, and the costs are going to really cripple the country, then it’s important, I think, there are MPs who can stand up and say something needs to be done about this – we can’t just destroy a beautiful country.”

Sir Richard said that he was not “wanting to change the will of the people” despite his company giving thousands of pounds to the organisation behind a campaign to encourage people to vote tactically in the general election.

The billionaire said he helped to “pay for the office” which is used by Gina Miller, the businesswoman whose legal action forced a parliamentary vote on withdrawal from the EU.