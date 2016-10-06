Diane Abbott promoted in Labour reshuffle

Jeremy Corbyn has appointed Diane Abbott as shadow home secretary.

Her promotion was one of a number of shadow cabinet changes announced yesterday by Mr Corbyn, following his leadership victory last month.

Shami Chakrabarti is shadow Attorney General while Jo Stevens is the new shadow Welsh secretary.

Dame Rosie Winterton was replaced by Nick Brown as Labour chief whip, a job he held in the last Labour government.

Keir Starmer has been appointed shadow Brexit secretary.

Mr Corbyn said: “I am delighted to confirm the appointments of four extremely talented women to our shadow cabinet. These appointments mean, for the first time ever, two out of the three traditional ‘great offices of state’ will be shadowed by women.”