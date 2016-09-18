Davidson indy campaign sketch prompts homophobia row

The relaunch of the Scottish Independence Convention has been plunged into controversy after a performance from an all-female comedy group came under fire over claims of "homophobic" treatment of Ruth Davidson.

It followed a satirical "rap-off" involving members of the group Whitsherface pretending to be Ms Davidson, Labour leader Kezia Dugdale, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Nationalist MP Mhairi Black.

When footage of the skit at St Luke's in Glasgow appeared on social media provoked a storm of criticism.

Ms Davidson, who is openly gay, was referred to as "Dykey D" and the performer doing her rap unleashed a string of sexually-provocative expletives in the direction of Ms Black's character.

It was described by senior SNP MP Joanna Cherry, attending the event, as "hilariously irreverent satire."

But a spokesman for the Scottish Conservatives said: "The nationalists are always the first to scream offence at anything that even mildly upsets them.

"But when it's a joke at the expense of pro-UK campaigners, it's suddenly harmless and hilarious.

"The SNP should be lambasting this, but instead its elected representatives are praising it on social media."

Ms Cherry later defended her comments in light of the criticism.

"For all those mansplaining what homophobia is don't bother I'm gay & have been on receiving end regularly on Twitter but heard none today," she added.

The event was attended by some of the leading members of the Nationalist movement in Scotland, including Scottish Independence Convention chair Elaine C Smith, Green MSP Ross Greer and broadcaster Lesley Riddoch. It was being held to mark the relaunch of the body on the second anniversary of the independence referendum.

But it prompted an angry reaction on social media.

Carol Cunningham said: "That really is disgusting. Is this condoned by @theSNP ? Absolutely atrocious."

Francis Traynor added: "It's beyond excruciating and offensive."

Andrew Wood added: "This is not only awful but in seriously bad taste as well."