Arcade Fire joins growing list of bands using art to defy Trump

Arcade Fire has joined the list of bands releasing music in protest against Donald Trump’s presidency.

In collaboration with Mavis Staples, the American rock group shared I Give You Power to spread a message of “solidarity” and “not feeling powerless”.

Speaking to Zane Lowe’s Beats 1 show on Thursday, they said: “It’s really crazy times, and I think that naturally a lot of art comes out of that.

“It’s the eve of the inauguration and I think it’s easy to get sucked into sitting on the couch and checking your news feed and watching things on CNN, and we’re just musicians and the only thing we have to offer is our music.”

The group also tweeted: “It’s never been more important that we stick together & take care of each other. Love, Mavis Staples and Arcade Fire.”

Proceeds raised by the song – which includes the lyrics “I give you power, I can take it away” – will go to the American Civil Liberties Union.

On the same day, British band Gorillaz debuted their first track in five years, which also echoed an anti-Trump sentiment. Hallelujah Money, which features singer Benjamin Clementine, explores the themes of power, big business and humanity.

Moby, who declined an invitation to perform at Mr Trump’s inauguration concert, collaborated with the Void Pacific Choir on a video for the track Erupt And Matter, featuring footage of Mr Trump and the lyrics: “We don’t trust you any more.”

British stars Elton John and Charlotte Church also previously refused slots in the inauguration concert.