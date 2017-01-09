Plexus inks four-year wells agreement with Centrica

Oil and gas technology specialist Plexus Holdings has secured a four-year framework agreement to provide equipment to sector giant Centrica in Norwegian waters.

The Aberdeen-based firm, which has developed a system aimed at preventing the type of blowout behind the 2010 Gulf of Mexico disaster that killed 11 people, will supply Centrica with surface wellhead and mudline equipment services for jack-up exploration wells.

Plexus is well placed to hit the ground running once the exploration sector reignites Ben van Bilderbeek

Aim-quoted Plexus, which has previously supplied Centrica with its wellhead equipment for a number of North Sea wells, said the tie-up has the potential for up to three further one-year extensions following the end of the initial four-year term.

The agreement comes less than a week after Plexus won a fresh contract, worth about $285,000 (£234,300), with explorer Masirah Oil in Oman.

Chief executive Ben van Bilderbeek said: “To secure a framework agreement with a long-standing customer is in our view testament to the excellent track record we have built up over the years, particularly in the North Sea as a supplier of best-in-class wellhead equipment to a roster of blue chip operators, including Centrica.”

He added: “While the agreement is specifically for supplying exploration wells in the Norwegian North Sea, we are confident that we can use this as a platform from which we can tender for future business with Centrica in other geographies and in other markets such as production and subsea.

“In the meantime, as today’s framework agreement demonstrates, we continue to work hard to ensure that Plexus is well placed to hit the ground running once the exploration sector reignites.”

