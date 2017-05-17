Stefan Hild and Karen Lorimer: Young scholars learn science of collaboration

How do you unfold a 4,000 year old papyrus in a virtual way and what can it tell us about the integration of migrants in ancient Egypt? Can ­artificial atoms and quantum dots act as the next generation ­energy ­harvesters? Can smartphones and open source apps improve smallholder farming in Africa? These are just a few examples of hot topics up for discussion in Aviemore.

This week, exceptional young researchers from more than 40 countries have gathered in Scotland for the first time.

It’s something of a coup for this country – recognition of our reputation for promoting internationally-renowned research. At a time when academics are holding Marches for Science in cities across the world to argue the case for science and academic collaboration, it is encouraging to witness the exchange of knowledge between young people of diverse backgrounds.

These outstanding young scientists and scholars are in Aviemore for the Global Young Academy’s annual international conference, which opened on Monday night and finishes on Friday. The aim is to bring together some of the world’s brightest and most innovative minds to contribute to research, policy and societal ­dialogues.

The theme of this year’s conference is Social Justice in a Rapidly Changing World, which lends itself to the GYA’s mission of fostering inter-disciplinarity and allows GYA members from around the world to explore social justice as a cross-disciplinary topic within their own work. This year’s focus is on the urgent need to bring together researchers from all fields to consider questions of responsibility, morality and equity in research and development. It is also timely, given issues such as population changes, rapid changes in technologies, globalisation and disease prevention and control.

Member presentations touch upon global and environmental issues (preserving biodiversity and marine landscapes, the health impacts of climate change); marginalisation and poverty in developed countries (homelessness, cultures of violence, poverty); gender-based violence and human rights issues (language diversity, social progress, migrant populations); as well as how the private sector can foster innovation to work towards the UN’s sustainable development goals.

These are daunting challenges, but young scientists and scholars from fields such as physics, ­engineering, sociology, philosophy and history, are exploring themes as diverse as the rural world, gender inequalities, global basic income, social enterprise and health with real academic vigour.

Tomorrow more than 100 scientists, scholars and guests will take part in a World Café – which aims to foster collaborative dialogue on how to create the right conditions for shared prosperity, enabling better health and the promotion of gender equalities.

The Global Young Academy was founded in 2010 with a vision of becoming the voice of young ­scientists around the world. Its ­purpose is to promote reason and inclusiveness in global decision-making. Members are chosen for proven excellence in scientific achievement and commitment to service. There are currently 200 members and 134 alumni from 70 countries.

The GYA vision is to build leadership capacity in young scientists around the world. It plans to continue and expand this process, through training opportunities within its membership and ­programmes such as the Africa Science Leadership Programme and the development of equivalents in other continents.

Further targets include promoting best practice in science ­education and acquiring funding for science ­collaborations between low, middle and high income countries. The GYA is also working towards ­becoming an ‘idea generator’, a provider of regular benchmarking and a ­credible and trusted resource in science ­policy development for international organisations such as the IAP (the global network of science academies) and UN agencies.

It would be good to think that ­Aviemore this week had acted as an incubator for transformational change.

GYA is hosted at the German National Academy of Sciences Leopoldina and received seed funding from the Volkswagen Foundation; since 2014 it has been funded by the German Federal Ministry of Education and Research and supported by the Global Network of Science Academies.

This year’s event is supported by the University of Glasgow, Glasgow Caledonian University, the University of the Highlands and Islands, the University of St Andrews, the Scottish Universities Physics Alliance, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, the Royal Society, Leopoldina, Interacademy Partnership, Highlands and Islands Enterprise and the RSE Young Academy of Scotland.

Stefan Hild, Professor of Physics and Astronomy, University of Glasgow, and Karen Lorimer, Senior Research Fellow in Medical Sociology, Glasgow Caledonian University