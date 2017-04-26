Paul Carberry: Listen to the children who have been in care

When First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced an independent ‘root and branch’ review of Scotland’s care system in October, we welcomed it. We also wanted her to meet some of the 800 plus ‘care-experienced’ young people we work with, and hear their views.

In pledging to listen to the voices of 1,000 care-experienced young ­people, the First Minister made it clear that their experiences would, quite rightly, be front and centre of this review.

Recently, we were very pleased that the First Minister attended a special event in Edinburgh and was able to meet with 50 care-experienced young people, while also receiving the written views of a further 150, a snapshot of the 800 young Scots we work with who have been through the care system.

This group ranges from children aged two and three years old through to young people in their teens and early adulthood. These children and young people are not just supported by one, or a few, specific services within Action for Children. Instead, our entire service delivery, which accounts for 84 projects, is involved in working with them in one way or other. This diversity means that the young people who have contributed to this review are not only varied but based on a multitude of different experiences.

All the young people we support were asked to share their views on what works in the system, what needs to change and what doesn’t work, as well what their hopes and aspirations are for the future. You cannot understate the importance of these viewpoints. These young people have had their early years, and futures, shaped by Scotland’s care system and it is those experiences that are crucial to this review and, going forward, to shaping how the care system should be improved.

Our young people were thrilled to not only meet the First Minister but also Fiona Duncan, chair of the independent review, while having their chance to play their part in this very important process. As the First Minister said after the visit: “Every child should have the best start in life and an equal chance to success. Yet, through no fault of their own, that’s not the case for far too many young people in care.”

Ultimately, for far too many young people in Scotland, coming through the care system has prevented them from being able to reach their full potential. We hope this review will put that right. We all want to see a care system created which is proactive in making change happen rather than just responding to challenges.

This is the type of system we need in Scotland if children in care are to have that equal chance of success.

Paul Carberry is director for action for Children Scotland.