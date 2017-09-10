Florida surfer’s miraculous escape from riding Hurricane Irma

A surfer in Florida had a miraculous escape while riding huge waves caused by Hurricane Irma.

While Floridians fled the state to escape Irma, a thrillseeker spotted an opportunity to ride the substantial surf.

As the hurricane battered the coast, a person caught the daring stunt on his phone, amazed to see someone in the water. It appeared that the surfer had been knocked off by the wave when it came crashing down but seconds later they reappeared still on board.

Across the state many people spotted the opportunity to test their surfing skills, including a kite-surfer. However, a professional teenage surfer died while riding a wave in Barbados.

Zander Venezia, who was recognised as one of the is;and’s most promising surfing talents, attempted to tackle the surf during Irma earlier in the week but reportedly fell from his board and hit a shallow reef at a beach called Box by Box.

Waves caused by Hurricane Irma battered Florida. Picture: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

A post-mortem confirmed the 16-year-old had died after being knocked unconscious and drowning.

