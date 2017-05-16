New push to encourage green energy events in Glasgow

A new network has been launched in a bid to champion Glasgow’s credentials as a world leader in sustainable business tourism and boost its ability to attract major events to the city.

Led by Glasgow Convention Bureau (GCB), the 20-strong team brings together representatives from across the city’s tourism and hospitality sectors, academic and business communities, and local government.

The initiative aims to build on the city’s position as the seventh most sustainable conference destination in the world and the only UK city to be included in the Global Destination Sustainability Index.

A toolkit identifying some of the city’s leading sustainable businesses, from hotels and restaurants to conference venues, has also been created to simplify the process of organising a sustainable conference.

Aileen Crawford, head of conventions at GCB, said: “Glasgow is working towards becoming one of Europe’s most sustainable cities by 2020 and a world-leading centre for sustainable policy, innovation and action.

“We’ve already made great strides and are currently ranked seventh on the sustainability index which is geared at driving the growth of sustainable conference and business events destinations worldwide. It’s incredibly motivating to see Glasgow recognised as a destination at the forefront of sustainability best practice and responsible business tourism.”

By the end of 2018, Glasgow will have hosted 20 energy, sustainability and low carbon industry-related conferences over a two-year period, delivering nearly 60,000 delegate days and boosting the city’s economy by more than £23 million.

