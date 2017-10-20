Man suffers facial injuries in Morningside assault

Have your say

A young man has suffered serious facial injuries in an early-morning attack in Edinburgh.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to hospital following the assault in Morningside Road just after 6am.

It is believed a weapon may have been used in the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Police in Edinburgh are investigating following a report of serious assault in the Morningside area.

“A 19-year-old man was found to have sustained injuries to his face and was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“Officers are currently following a positive line of inquiry.”

