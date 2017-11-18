Kezia Dugdale to appear on ‘I’m a Celebrity’

Have your say

Kezia Dugdale is set to take part in the ITV show I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here according to a number of reports.

The Ex-Labour leader is set to fly out to Australia this weekend following a shock, last minute call-up.

The ITV line up for the show.

She will join the likes of Amir Khan and Boris Johnson’s dad Stanley in the jungle.

READ MORE: Alex Salmond turns down ‘I’m a Celebrity’ appearance

The Lothian MSP will also leave her constituents without a representative while she is taking part in the show.

And the decision comes at a critical time for her party, who lost Alex Rowley as interim leader just this week.

Indeed, a number of politicians have already criticised the Lothians MSP for her decision.

READ MORE: Scottish Labour leader Alex Rowley steps aside over conduct claims

Labour MSP, Jenny Marra tweeted: “Election to parliament is a privilege to serve and represent people. It’s not a shortcut to celebrity.”

A Scottish Tories spokesman said: “Kezia clearly thinks dining on kangaroo testicle is more appealing than being an MSP.

“She should consider her position as an elected member before chucking herself off that plane over the Australian jungle.”

Despite leaving her role for a period of time, it is understood that Kezia Dugdale hosted a number of back-to-back constituency advice surgeries in preparation for the potential move to the jungle.

READ MORE: Inside story of Kezia Dugdale’s resignation

The last politician to be on the ITV show was Nadine Dorries who was blasted for ‘abandoning’ voters after her appearance five years ago.

Kezia Dugdale quit as leader of the Scottish Labour party in August after two years in the job, stating it was time to “pass on the baton” to someone else with “fresh energy, drive and a new mandate”