Hotly-tipped comedy shows at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe

The Edinburgh Festival Fringe doesn’t have much competition for being the biggest and best comedy festival in the world.

For decades, comedians have come from all over the globe, often playing smaller venues than usual, to entertain the masses during the month of August.

Aiming for a rite of passage, a chance to work on a new arena show, or even a coveted award, the top comedians come to the Scottish capital.

Up-and-coming comedians also try to crack the Fringe, with a good show often providing a springboard to an entire career.

There are hundreds of shows running almost 24 hours a day in Edinburgh during the Fringe, and it can often be hard to pick out the best ones.

That becomes especially hard when dawdling for even a second on the Royal Mile sees you virtually showered with flyers.

So we have narrowed our list down to the comedy shows and stand-up performances that have the most buzz around them.

Fleabag: Theatre

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s hilarious turn as the titular character in this play was so well received it got her a BBC series based on the show, and a part in the new Han Solo movie.

The show that was at the Festival in 2013 may not have changed despite the mainstream success, but the main part has.

Waller-Bridge’s success has seen her pass the title role on to actress Maddie Rice, whose performance in Fleabag has been called ‘skilled’.

At the Underbelly, August 21-27

The Craig Ferguson Show

The American-based Scottish comedian returns to the Fringe for the first time in two decades for a show that promises to be truly Transatlantic.

Formerly host of the Late Late Show slot now occupied by James Corden, Ferguson’s first love was comedy before he got into presenting.

Now he combines the two as his Edinburgh show is combined with a radio broadcast on Sirius XM Satellite Radio every night.

At The Gilded Balloon/Rose Theatre, August 7-11, 14-18.

Whose Line is it Anyway?

The legendary improv show started on radio and spawned TV series on both sides of the Atlantic, and even further afield.

Original host Clive Anderson returns, creating situations for the performers to comically negotiate, involving the audience as much as possible.

A rotating cast of some of the original performers of the Channel 4 show, including Colin Mochrie and Greg Proops, as well as new names and special surprise guests.

At the Assembly Rooms, August 3-13, 15-27.

Sarah Pascoe: LadsLadsLads

From a nudge-and-a-wink recommendation from Fringe experts, to a must-see headline act, Sarah Pascoe’s rapid rise has been played out almost entirely in Edinburgh.

The stand-up, who has shown in turns on some of TV’s biggest panel shows, even released a best-selling book called Animal.

Now recovery from a break-up, Pascoe returns from a year away from the Fringe to bring her sharp observational style to an eager crowd.

At the Pleasance Courtyard, August 2-13, 15-27

Julio Torres: My Favourite Shapes

Saturday Night Live is a breeding crowd for comedians, with the likes of Will Ferrell and Adam Sandler among the recently successful alumni.

Julio Torres might yet have their name recognition, but he is credited with penning some of the more well-received sketches of the most recent series of the legendary satire show.

This part-stand-up, part-performance art is all about his musings on a series of drawings and shapes that might not sound like it could be rip-roaringly funny, but has been well received.

Sharp satire, and stray observations, as well as sterling comedic pedigree, Julio Torres could be the next big thing, and as the one-to-watch at the Fringe.

At Underbelly Cowgate, August 3-13, 15-27