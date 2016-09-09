Falkirk law firm sets up shop in Edinburgh

Falkirk-based legal practice MTM Defence Lawyers has opened a permanent office in Edinburgh as it looks to service its growing business in the capital.

The firm, which will be based in the city’s Semple Street, said that over the past two years its business in Edinburgh has grown four-fold.

MTM was founded in 1993, specialises in criminal law and has two solicitor-advocates on its staff.

Director Neil Hay said: “The decision to open a dedicated Edinburgh office has been driven by the huge rise in demand for our services.

“We have seen growth in private clients approaching the firm directly and in referrals from other leading legal firms without criminal law expertise looking for our criminal law specialism.

“At MTM, we have to manage some very worrying and stressful allegations made against clients. Our new permanent Edinburgh office is part of all that: it is about being on hand to guide people through it all.”

The practice has gained recognition in the “leading firm” category of the UK Legal 500 industry bible of approved law firms.