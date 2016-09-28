Comrie makes top 100 global green destinations list

A picturesque village in Highland Perthshire has joined the likes of the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone Park and Niagara Falls in a list of the top 100 green tourism destinations across the world.

Comrie is the only Scottish destination to make it into the top 100, which includes just four sites in the UK - two of the others are in Northern Ireland and one is in England.

Other global sites include the kingdom of Bhutan, a tiger reserve in India and the Volcanoes National Park in Rwanda.

The Sustainable Destinations hit list has been compiled by TravelMole, an online community for the tourism industry.

The overall theme of the 2016 list is ‘Destinations of Future Generations’, which recognises places that “cherish and celebrate” their authenticity, nature, cultural values and local community for citizens and travellers.

Local initiatives in Comrie that have seen it recognised as a Green Destination include Comrie Croft, which offers everything from wild camping to mountain biking or a venue for alternative weddings.

A Second World War prison camp at Cultybraggan has also been transformed into a world-leading example of green heritage development, with allotments, a community orchard, sports facilities and business units housed in the original Nissen huts.

“Comrie is a wonderful place on the edge of the Scottish Highlands. Within this stunning landscape, local people are forging ahead with innovative projects,” said Andrew Donaldson, Green Destinations ambassador for the village.

“Green businesses such as Comrie Croft demonstrate how enterprising and creative people can bring about environmental and community regeneration.

“Perhaps most importantly, the strength of the community is our most cherished asset.

“There are over 70 voluntary groups in the village doing everything from weekly lunches in the community centre to cultivating flower tubs and hanging baskets.

“We love this place and the community so much, so we take great care to look after it now and for future generations.

“We’re absolutely over the moon that Comrie has won a place on the international Top 100 Green Destinations.”

The list was announced at a special event in Ljubljana, Slovenia, which has been designated as this year’s EU green capital.