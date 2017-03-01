Edinburgh college lecturers to go on strike

Edinburgh College lecturers will go on strike tomorrow (Thursday 2 March) to show solidarity for colleagues they believe have been unfairly dismissed.

Lecturers are to strike to show support for one of their colleagues who they believe has been sacked unfairly via a flawed disciplinary process that relied on anonymous complaints.

Despite lengthy discussions with college management to reach a resolution, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS) balloted members in the college for industrial action.

76% of members opted for industrial action in support of the dismissed lecturer.

EIS General Secretary Larry Flanagan said, “The EIS-FELA (Further Education Lecturers’ Association) branch in Edinburgh College is taking this action in support of their colleague, following many months of fruitless discussions with college management over this dismissal. With no other option left open to us, staff requested an industrial action ballot from the EIS which resulted in a 76% vote in favour of industrial action.”

Edinburgh College Branch Secretary Penny Gower said, “The first day of strike action takes place tomorrow, on Thursday 2nd March, when lecturers will be on picket lines across Edinburgh College campuses. Lecturers will also arrive at the Scottish Parliament at 12pm tomorrow to meet families, supporters, students and MSPs. We are hopeful that Edinburgh College will acknowledge the strength of feeling amongst lecturing staff, pull back from the brink, and return this lecturer to the classroom where he belongs.”

Lecturers will be on picket lines from 7.30am, and will convene, 12pm, at Holyrood for speeches.