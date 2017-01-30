Donald Trump protests: Thousands on streets of Scottish cities

Thousands of protesters have come out on the streets of cities across Scotland to demonstrate against US President Donald Trump’s immigration ban.

Events are currently underway in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Reports indicate over 7,000 people have come out in force on the streets of the capital, from the Scottish Parliament to the foot of the Mound.

The protests are an ‘emergency’ response to the banning of nationals from seven majority-Muslim countries and the halt of the US refugee programme.

Nations from Syria, Sudan, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Libya and Somalia were barred entry to the United States on Saturday by order of an executive order signed by Mr Trump.

Demonstrators hold placards as they march from the Mound to the Scottish Parliament to protest against President Trump's Muslim travel ban. Picture: Getty Images

The move has been widely condemned by Scottish politicians.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I don’t think it’s right to have a ban that is seen to be something approaching a ban on Muslims, a ban on people because of their origin or their faith.

“And I don’t think it is right, or indeed in line with international and moral obligations, to put a ban on refugees when I think it’s incumbent on all countries to work together to try to deal with the refugee crisis.”

Organisers of today’s protests say they want to show solidarity with similar protests in America against “racist and xenophobic ban on Muslims announced by Trump.”

People in Edinburgh joined others across the UK in protest against US President Donald Trump's travel ban. Picture: SWNS

Ten days ago hundreds of protesters marched from Edinburgh’s North Bridge to the US Consulate on Regent Terrace to coincide with Trump being sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

In a Facebook post, organisers of today’s protest wrote: “End Trump’s Muslim Ban! Cancel the State Visit! Refugees welcome here! Trump out of Scotland!”

The march comes as more than a million people signed a petition calling for an invitation to Donald Trump to make an official state visit to the UK to be rescinded.