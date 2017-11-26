Choir raises a laugh with song lamenting community’s problem ferry

Have your say

A CHOIR has recorded a comical song to highlight longstanding problems with a ferry service in Argyll and Bute.

The Kilcreggan community’s Island Princess has been troubled with technical issues for months.

Gracey Flair wrote new lyrics to the tune of the Song Of The Clyde in a bid to draw attention to the matter.

A video was then filmed on the village’s pier of Oor Kilcreggan Ferry being performed.

Project coordinator John McMurtrie said: “It was great seeing so many people on the pier to support this and raise awareness of the importance of our ferry service.

“The idea came to do this when instead of holding numerous meetings along with around 40 elected members, whether community councillors, councillors, constituency MSPs, regional MSPs involved and all coming from a different perspective, it became evident that nothing was likely to be achieved, besides waiting for the end of the contract.

“So a community project to demonstrate the importance of the service along with the visual of people standing together has a much stronger impact.”

STP Transport, Transport Scotland and MSPs are all derided in the lyrics for seemingly being unable to help fix the problem.

The Kilcreggan Ferry is supposed to operate all year round between the village and Gourock, with a crossing time of less than 15 minutes.

Choir director Stephen Adam wrote the score, Andy Logue recorded the performance and Dave Dunbar is behind the video.

The song was recorded by the Peninsula Choir in Cove Burgh Hall last week.

Meanwhile, a public meeting could be held to debate the issue in January.