Calvin Harris blasts Tories for using his music at conference

Scottish producer and DJ Calvin Harris has blasted the Conservative Party for using his music as Theresa May’s entrance music at the party’s annual conference, saying he did not want his music to be associated with ‘such a sad event.’

The Prime Minister took to the stage to give her keynote speech at the Manchester Central venue to Harris’ collaborative track with Rihanna ‘This Is What You Come For’.

Mrs May’s speech turned to disaster after a series of mishaps, including an interruption from prankster Lee Nelson, the set falling apart and coughing fits.

Harris took to Twitter hours after the event to say he would not have agreed for his song to be used at the event.

He tweeted: “Conservative party conference playing my song was not approved - I do not support nor condone happy songs being played at such a sad event.”

Prime Minister Theresa May overcomes her coughing fit during her keynote speech. Picture: PA

The Scot was not the only one to take aim at the Tories. Earlier on Wednesday, singer Florence Welch of Florence and the Machine tweeted her disaproval of the Conservatives using her music without consent.

She tweeted: “Today’s use of ‘You’ve Got The Love’ at the Conservative Party conference was not approved by us nor would it have been had they asked.”

She continued: “If the Conservative party could refrain from using our music in future. x”

Artists in the past have taken exception to their music being used at political events, including Keane drummer Richard Hughes.

The Conservatives used Keane’s track ‘Everybody’s Changing’ at the party’s 2010 general election manifesto launch event.

Hughes tweeted at the time: “Told the Tories played Keane at their manifesto launch. Am horrified. To be clear - we were not asked. I will not vote for them.”