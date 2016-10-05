Appeal to help Aberdeen’s Seaton Park wetland bloom

VOLUNTEERS are being sought to help add the final touches to the Seaton Park Wetland project which has been developing over the last couple of months.

The Countryside Ranger Service is organising a wildflower planting day at the Wetland and everyone is welcome to go along and help – so long as they are prepared to get muddy.

The Wetland, which was created with a major programme of works, is embracing recent environmental changes in the park which have meant areas of flooding. Rather than fight against nature, it was decided to create a man-made wetland surrounded by natural plants and a wooden viewing point. The works at the park included digging out the wetland, repairing drainage, and adding paths, signage and planting.

Dozens of volunteers turned out for the first planting event in July, with the plan to let the wildflowers establish before the water levels rise over the winter and spring months.

On Thursday morning, pupils from Riverbank School will be coming out to do some planting and in the afternoon volunteers are invited to come along and join in from 1pm to 3pm.

Aberdeen City Council Leader Jenny Laing said: “This is an ideal time to get all the wildflowers planted beside the Wetlands as the water levels are lower at the moment after the flooded areas were dug out in the summer.

“The Wetlands will be a great asset for Seaton Park and once all the plants have become established, it will be a tranquil place with an abundance of flowers and reeds.”

Countryside Officer Ian Talboys added: “Seaton Park is a fantastic place for people and wildlife as the formal gardens, sports pitches and open areas provide people with a great place to relax or be active.

“The wetland area has been designed to help manage the water in the park and provide an attractive feature for people and wildlife.

“It already attracts many birds and insects but by adding the wildflowers there will be an extra splash of colour at the entrance to the park - these will be great for butterflies, bees, hoverflies, dragonflies and a host of other wildlife.”

Places can be booked by phoning the Countryside Ranger Service on 01224 326429 or emailing countrysideranger@aberdeencity.gov.uk .

